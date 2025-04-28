5 stretching exercises everyone should do in the morning
What's the story
Starting the day with gentle stretches can significantly enhance morning vitality, especially for beginners.
These simple movements help in waking up the body, improving flexibility, and boosting energy levels.
Incorporating a few minutes of stretching into your morning routine can lead to better posture and reduced muscle tension throughout the day.
Here are some effective stretches that can be easily integrated into your morning ritual to kickstart your day with renewed vigor.
Drive 1
Neck and shoulder release
Neck and shoulder release is an excellent stretch for relieving the tension that builds up while sleeping.
Start by gently tilting your head towards one shoulder, holding it for a few seconds before switching the sides.
Follow this up by rolling your shoulders forward and backward in slow circles.
This stretch loosens tight muscles around the neck and shoulders, promoting relaxation and improved circulation.
Drive 2
Cat-cow stretch
The cat-cow stretch is a dynamic movement that improves the flexibility of your spine and warms up your back muscles.
Begin on all fours with hands below shoulders and knees below hips.
Inhale as you arch your back (cow position), then exhale while rounding it (cat position).
Repeat this sequence a few times to improve the mobility of your spine, relieving stiffness from rest.
Drive 3
Forward bend stretch
A forward bend stretch is a great way to target hamstrings, calves, and lower back muscles.
Stand with feet hip-width apart, slowly bending at the hips to reach towards your toes (keeping knees slightly bent if needed).
Hold this position briefly before returning to standing.
This stretch helps in lengthening tight muscles in the legs and lower back, while encouraging blood flow through them.
Drive 4
Seated spinal twist
The seated spinal twist helps in improving spinal rotation and relieving tension.
Cross-legged, sit and place one hand behind you and the other on the opposite knee for support.
Gently twist, holding for a while before switching sides.
This exercise improves flexibility in the spine, helping improve posture without straining it, making it perfect for morning routines.