5 classic textile patterns worth admiring
What's the story
African textiles are famous for their bright colors and elaborate designs, each narrating its own story.
These fabrics are not mere materials, but hold cultural importance and historical stories.
From West Africa's bold prints to East Africa's delicate patterns, these textiles provide a peek into the continent's rich heritage.
Here are five timeless African textile patterns that continue to mesmerize admirers across the globe.
Kente
Kente cloth: A symbol of royalty
Hailing from Ghana, kente cloth is among the most iconic African textiles.
Traditionally woven by the Ashanti people, its bright colors and geometric shapes make it easily recognizable.
Each color and pattern has its own meanings, often representing concepts like peace or prosperity.
Traditionally worn by royalty on special occasions, kente has since evolved into a symbol of pride and cultural identity across Africa.
Mud cloth
Bogolanfini: The art of mud cloth
Bogolanfini, popularly known as mud cloth, comes from Mali and is made using fermented mud to create complex designs on the cotton fabric.
The textile is traditionally made by women, who pass on the craft from generation to generation.
The patterns are often symbolic of a story or proverb significant to the community.
These days, mud cloth is used in fashion and home decor for its earthy tones and one-of-a-kind aesthetic.
Shweshwe
Shweshwe: South Africa's denim
Shweshwe fabric is popularly called South Africa's denim, owing to its sturdiness and unique indigo hue.
First brought to South Africa by European settlers in the 19th century, the fabric has been embraced by local cultures for traditional clothing.
The textile is characterized by small geometric patterns formed through the discharge printing process.
Shweshwe continues to dominate modern fashion for its versatility.
Ankara prints
Ankara prints: Vibrant expressions
Ankara prints are brightly colored, wax-printed fabrics that are widely loved across West Africa.
Featuring bold colors and eye-catching designs, these textiles have become a hallmark of African fashion all over the world.
Even though ankara is machine-produced today, it remains culturally significant as it embodies personal style while honoring African heritage.
Adire
Adire: Yoruba tie-dye tradition
Adire is a traditional tie-dye technique of Nigeria's Yoruba people that employs natural dyes and resist-dyeing techniques on cotton.
Artisans apply stencils of cassava paste and dye the cloth repeatedly with indigo or kola nuts. Depending on the weather, this can take a few days.
The uniqueness and beauty of each piece is celebrated worldwide, keeping a legacy of creativity and cultural preservation alive.