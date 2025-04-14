What's the story

Leafy greens are an essential part of a balanced diet, packing nutrients and health benefits.

While common varieties such as spinach and kale are popular, here are some rare leafy greens that can dramatically boost your daily nutrition.

These lesser-known greens pack unique flavors and nutritional profiles that can elevate your meals.

Give these a try to diversify your diet and add new sources of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.