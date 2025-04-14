Power up your meals with these lesser-known leafy greens
What's the story
Leafy greens are an essential part of a balanced diet, packing nutrients and health benefits.
While common varieties such as spinach and kale are popular, here are some rare leafy greens that can dramatically boost your daily nutrition.
These lesser-known greens pack unique flavors and nutritional profiles that can elevate your meals.
Give these a try to diversify your diet and add new sources of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.
Drive 1
Moringa leaves: A nutrient powerhouse
Moringa leaves are loaded with nutrients including vitamins A, C, and E, along with calcium and potassium.
They are rich in antioxidants which fight oxidative stress in the body.
Notably, moringa is also known for its anti-inflammatory properties.
You can add moringa leaves to your diet by including them in smoothies or using them in soups and stews.
Drive 2
Purslane: Rich in omega-3 fatty acids
Purslane is an omega-3-rich succulent green that has heart benefits.
It is also loaded with high amounts of vitamin A, vitamin C, magnesium, calcium, potassium, and iron.
Purslane has a slightly sour taste that goes well in salads or as a garnish on anything and everything.
Drive 3
Amaranth leaves: High in protein
Amaranth leaves make an amazing source of plant-based protein as well as vitamins A and C. They also provide dietary fiber that helps in digestion.
Amaranth leaves have been used traditionally in different cuisines across the world because of their health benefits.
They can be sauteed or added to soups for additional nutrient boost.
Drive 4
Watercress: Packed with vitamins K & C
Known for its peppery flavor and high nutrient content, including vitamins K and C, calcium and beta-carotene, watercress is great for your health.
It supports bone health due to its high vitamin K content, while vitamin C boosts the immune system.
You can use watercress fresh in salads or blended into sauces for added flavor.
Drive 5
Dandelion greens: Detoxifying properties
Traditionally, dandelion greens have been used for detoxifying the body. They have a natural diuretic effect, which helps flush out toxins from your body via urine production.
This occurs without lowering potassium levels, unlike other diuretics, which tend to cause dehydration issues, if not supervised.
They also pack vitamins A, C, and K, and iron, making them a good addition to any meal plan. Especially for people looking to boost liver's functioning, naturally.