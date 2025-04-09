What's the story

Avocado toast is the easiest and healthiest meal you can prepare in just five minutes.

This quick recipe mixes the creaminess of avocado with the crunch of crushed walnuts, giving an interesting contrast in each bite.

Ideal for breakfast or a light snack, this dish is filling and easy to prepare.

With few ingredients and effort, you can dig into a delicious toast loaded with healthy fats and nutrients.