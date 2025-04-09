No-fuss avocado toast recipe for busy mornings
What's the story
Avocado toast is the easiest and healthiest meal you can prepare in just five minutes.
This quick recipe mixes the creaminess of avocado with the crunch of crushed walnuts, giving an interesting contrast in each bite.
Ideal for breakfast or a light snack, this dish is filling and easy to prepare.
With few ingredients and effort, you can dig into a delicious toast loaded with healthy fats and nutrients.
Bread selection
Choosing the right bread
Choosing the right bread is essential for preparing avocado toast.
Whole grain or multigrain bread offers more fiber and nutrients than white bread. These also offer a hearty texture that pairs well with the creaminess of the avocado.
Sourdough is another popular option because of its tangy flavor and firm shape that stands up well to the toppings.
Avocado prep
Preparing the avocado
To prepare the avocado, cut it in half lengthwise and remove the pit.
Scoop out the flesh using a spoon into a bowl.
Mash it gently with a fork until you achieve your desired consistency—smooth or slightly chunky works well for toast.
Adding a pinch of salt enhances its natural flavor without overpowering it.
Walnut addition
Adding crushed walnuts
Crushed walnuts lend an additional layer of texture and nutrition to your avocado toast.
They're loaded with omega-3 fatty acids that are good for heart health.
To crush some walnuts, simply take them in a plastic bag and roll a rolling pin/heavy object over them to break into smaller pieces before sprinkling over your mashed avocado.
Seasoning tips
Final touches with seasonings
Take your avocado toast to the next level by seasoning it with black pepper or red pepper flakes for a punch of heat.
A squirt of lemon juice adds brightness and also keeps the avocado from browning too quickly.
Fresh herbs like cilantro or parsley can be sprinkled on top for freshness and flavor complexity without overpowering other ingredients.