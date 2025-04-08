Move over popcorn: Spiced roasted chickpeas are the ultimate snack
What's the story
For snack lovers, switching from popcorn to spiced roasted chickpeas can make for a delightful change.
Chickpeas, or garbanzo beans, are nutrient-rich and provide a crunch that most find satisfying.
They're protein- and fiber-rich making them a healthier alternative to conventional popcorn.
Here's why you should choose spiced roasted chickpeas over popcorn and how this switch can improve your snacking experience.
Health boost
Nutritional benefits of chickpeas
Chickpeas are packed with protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals.
A single serving can give you as much as 15% of the daily recommended intake of protein and 20% of fiber.
These nutrients contribute towards keeping you energetic and healthy in terms of digestion.
Unlike the popcorn, which is usually draped with butter or salt, chickpeas provide a more nutritious profile without any loss of taste.
Flavor variety
Versatility in flavors
Like any other food item, spiced roasted chickpeas can be seasoned with different spices to accommodate different taste preferences.
Be it spicy chili powder, tangy lemon zest, or even plain old sea salt, the options are endless.
This versatility allows you to experiment with flavors that cater specifically to your palate, while keeping your snacks interesting.
Budget-friendly
Cost-effective snacking option
Roasting chickpeas at home also proves to be more economical than picking up pre-packaged snacks such as popcorn.
A pack of dried chickpeas comes for about ₹50 or $1 and serves multiple portions when cooked and seasoned.
This makes it an ideal option for those who want to munch on healthy snacks without burning a hole in their pockets.
Simple steps
Easy preparation process
Preparing spiced roasted chickpeas is easy and requires very few ingredients.
Simply soak dried chickpeas overnight before roasting them in an oven with spices of your choice for about 30 minutes at 200 degrees Celsius.
The process is simple enough for anyone looking for an easy homemade snack solution that doesn't require too much culinary expertise.