What's the story

Crunchy air-popped lotus seeds are becoming a craze as a healthier replacement for greasy potato chips.

Also known as makhana, the seeds deliver the same crunch without the added oil and calories of a typical snack.

With their distinct texture and mild taste, they make for a delightful snack while providing multiple health benefits.

Here's why air-popped lotus seeds are the go-to for healthy snacking.