What's the story

Indecisiveness can be a major roadblock in your day-to-day life, impacting productivity and mental health.

By weaving practical decision-making tools into your daily routine, you can simplify your day and cut down on stress.

These tools are meant to help you make decisions quickly, facilitating smoother transitions from one task to another and greater focus on what matters.

Here are 5 effective ways to beat indecisiveness and improve your daily decision-making.