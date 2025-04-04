Popcorn, who? Spicy roasted chickpeas are the new snack sensation
What's the story
Switching from buttery popcorn to spicy roasted chickpeas can be a delightful change for those looking for a healthier snack option.
Though popcorn is a go-to for movie nights, chickpeas make a crunchy, flavorful alternative packed with nutrients.
Here's why you should make the switch.
Read on to know how roasted chickpeas can not only satisfy your snack cravings but also provide added health benefits.
Health boost
Nutritional benefits of chickpeas
Chickpeas are loaded with protein and fiber, making them the best option to stay full while maintaining or losing weight.
Unlike popcorn, which can be calorie-rich, especially when buttered, chickpeas offer the essential nutrients without the added fats.
They're also a good source of vitamins and minerals, such as iron, magnesium, and folate.
Taste variety
Flavor customization options
One of the best things about roasted chickpeas is that they can be flavored in many ways.
You can add spices like paprika, cumin or garlic powder to customize them according to your liking, easily.
This way, you can enjoy the variety of flavors without getting bored, unlike regular popcorn which mainly depends on salt or butter for taste.
Budget-friendly snack
Cost-effectiveness compared to popcorn
Roasted chickpeas can also be more cost-effective than pre-packaged popcorn snacks.
A bag of dried chickpeas usually costs less than ₹100 or $2 and serves several servings once roasted.
This makes them an economical choice for families or individuals looking to save money on snacks while still enjoying something tasty.
Simple cooking steps
Easy preparation process
Preparing spicy roasted chickpeas at home is simple and requires few ingredients.
Just soak some dried chickpeas overnight before roasting them in the oven with spices of your choice till they're crispy.
The whole process takes 30 minutes and gives you a tasty snack you can store for up to one week.