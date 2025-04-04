What's the story

Switching from buttery popcorn to spicy roasted chickpeas can be a delightful change for those looking for a healthier snack option.

Though popcorn is a go-to for movie nights, chickpeas make a crunchy, flavorful alternative packed with nutrients.

Here's why you should make the switch.

Read on to know how roasted chickpeas can not only satisfy your snack cravings but also provide added health benefits.