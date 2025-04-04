What's the story

Butterfly conservatories provide a rare chance to see the colorful world of butterflies in their natural surroundings.

These sanctuaries focus on the preservation and research of the delicate creatures, giving visitors a holistic experience.

From tropical rainforests to well-planned gardens, each conservatory gives a peek into the varied ecosystems butterflies call home.

Here are five amazing butterfly conservatories around the world that'll ensure a magical visit.