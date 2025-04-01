What's the story

If you want to explore the stunning beauty of Romania's Apuseni Mountains, there's no better way than horseback riding.

This area is not only blessed with stunning landscapes but also teeming with rich biodiversity, making it the perfect getaway for nature lovers.

Horse riding helps you access far-off places difficult to reach otherwise.

The trails differ in difficulty, making it suitable for all riders.

Here's all about exploring the Apuseni Mountains on horseback.