Impress your guests with these chickpea recipes
What's the story
Chickpeas, also famously known as garbanzo beans, are an extremely versatile and nutritious ingredient to work with.
Not only are they packed with protein and fiber, but they also make for an excellent ingredient for people looking to eat healthy.
Whether you are hosting a dinner party or are preparing a quick meal at home, chickpeas can be the star of your meal.
Here are five creative chickpea recipes for every occasion.
Salad delight
Spicy chickpea salad
If you love bold flavors, this spicy chickpea salad is perfect for you.
Toss together cooked chickpeas, diced cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, and cilantro. Add a dressing of lemon juice, olive oil, cumin powder, and chili flakes for an extra kick.
Not only is this salad refreshing, but packed with nutrients too. It would make an ideal appetizer or side dish.
Comfort bowl
Creamy chickpea soup
A creamy chickpea soup can be comforting on those chilly days.
Simply blend cooked chickpeas with vegetable broth until it smoothens out.
Add sauteed garlic and onions, along with spices like turmeric and paprika, to enhance the flavor.
Simmer the mixture until it thickens to your desired consistency.
Serve hot with crusty bread for the perfect satisfying meal.
Quick fix
Chickpea stir-fry
For a quick weeknight dinner option, opt for a chickpea stir-fry.
Saute chopped bell peppers, broccoli florets, and carrots in olive oil till tender-crisp.
Stir in cooked chickpeas with soy sauce or tamari for seasoning.
Toss everything together over medium heat till well-combined before serving over steamed rice or quinoa.
Snack time
Baked chickpea patties
Baked chickpea patties make an excellent snack or light meal option when paired with yogurt dip or chutney sauce on the side!
Mash boiled potatoes with mashed canned or cooked garbanzo beans; add breadcrumbs + spices like coriander powder and salt or pepper to taste, shape into small rounds, then bake at 375 degrees Fahrenheit till golden brown, about 20 minutes per batch depending on your oven settings!
Sweet treats
Sweet chickpea dessert bars
Satisfy sweet tooth cravings with these delightful dessert bars.
Blend dates and pureed garbanzo beans (chickpeas), mixing in oats and vanilla extract.
Press the mixture onto a lined baking tray.
Bake in a preheated oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 15-20 minutes.
After cooling, cut into portions to enjoy these effortlessly created, deliciously sweetened treats.