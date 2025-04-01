What's the story

Chickpeas, also famously known as garbanzo beans, are an extremely versatile and nutritious ingredient to work with.

Not only are they packed with protein and fiber, but they also make for an excellent ingredient for people looking to eat healthy.

Whether you are hosting a dinner party or are preparing a quick meal at home, chickpeas can be the star of your meal.

Here are five creative chickpea recipes for every occasion.