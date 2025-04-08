Easy breakfast: Apple cinnamon oatmeal recipe
What's the story
Apple cinnamon oatmeal is a quick nutritious breakfast that can be made in just five minutes.
The dish mixes the healthy goodness of oats with the natural sweetness of apples and the warm spice of cinnamon.
It's ideal for those busy mornings when you have no time but still need something healthy and filling to kick start your day.
Here are some easy ideas to make your apple cinnamon oatmeal delicious and convenient.
Basic recipe
Classic apple cinnamon oatmeal
Start by cooking oats in water or milk and throw in some diced apples and a sprinkle of cinnamon.
This classic combination offers a comforting taste that most people enjoy.
You can adjust the sweetness by adding honey or maple syrup if you want.
The simplicity of this recipe makes it really easy to prepare, ensuring you have a nutritious breakfast ready in no time.
Make-ahead option
Apple cinnamon overnight oats
For those who like to meal prep their breakfast, opt for apple cinnamon overnight oats.
Just mix oats, milk, chopped apples, and some cinnamon in a jar or container and refrigerate overnight.
By morning, you'll have an easy-to-eat meal which is delicious and filling.
This way, you won't have to spend time preparing breakfast in the morning but still get all the flavors.
Quick cooking method
Microwave apple cinnamon oatmeal
If you're really pressed for time, microwaving apple cinnamon oatmeal is an efficient solution.
Mix oats with water or milk in a microwave-safe bowl, add some chopped apples and cinnamon, then heat for about two minutes.
Stir well before eating to ensure even flavor distribution.
This way, you get to enjoy your favorite breakfast without spending much time on preparation.
Added crunch
Nutty apple cinnamon oatmeal
To add texture to your oatmeal, you can mix in some nuts like almonds or walnuts with apples and cinnamon.
Just sprinkle them on top after cooking for an added crunch that goes perfectly with the soft oats.
Nuts also add an extra dose of nutrients- healthy fats and protein- which make it even more nutritious.