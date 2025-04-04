Healthy breakfast in minutes: 5 must-try wraps
What's the story
Breakfast wraps are a quick and handy way to start your day with a healthy meal.
By incorporating healthy spreads, you can amp up the flavor and nutrition quotient of these wraps without spending too much time in the kitchen.
Here are five ideas for breakfast wraps that can be whipped up in just five minutes, each with a different healthy spread to keep your mornings interesting and filling.
Avocado spread
Avocado delight wrap
Avocado is loaded with healthy fats and gives a creamy texture that goes well with everything.
To whip up an avocado delight wrap, mash half an avocado and spread it out on a whole-grain tortilla.
Add sliced tomatoes, spinach leaves, and shredded cheese for flavor. Roll it up tight, and your delicious wrap is ready to go.
Nut butter spread
Nut butter banana wrap
Nut butter is loaded with protein and healthy fats which makes it the perfect breakfast option.
Spread two tablespoons of almond or peanut butter on a whole-wheat tortilla.
Place banana slices over the layer of nut butter.
Before rolling up the wrap, sprinkle some chia seeds for added fiber.
Hummus spread
Hummus veggie wrap
Hummus, which has plenty of protein and fiber, is made from chickpeas.
For this wrap, spread three tablespoons of hummus onto a spinach tortilla. Add some thinly sliced cucumbers, bell peppers, carrots, and lettuce on top of the hummus.
Roll it up tightly for a refreshing veggie-packed breakfast option.
Yogurt spread
Yogurt berry wrap
Greek yogurt is loaded with protein and lends creaminess to any dish.
Use plain Greek yogurt as the base spread on a multigrain tortilla. Add fresh berries like strawberries or blueberries, along with some granola for crunchiness.
Fold the sides inwards before rolling up to keep any filling from spilling out.
Tahini spread
Tahini apple wrap
Packed with essential nutrients like calcium and iron, tahini (made from sesame seeds) adds nutty flavors to your spreads or dressings.
For this wrap idea, smear one tablespoon of tahini across corn tortillas. Layer thin apple slices on top, followed by a cinnamon dusting (if you like).
Roll everything together tightly, making sure no contents escape while you're eating.