5 tangy sauces for everyday vegetarian cooking

African vegetarian cuisine is famous for its amazing flavors and healthy ingredients. One of the most important aspects of this cuisine is the use of tangy sauces, which add depth and zest to a variety of dishes. These sauces are usually made using local ingredients that are easily available, making them the perfect addition to any vegetarian meal. Here are five tangy sauces that can take your African vegetarian cooking to the next level.

#1 Zesty peri-peri sauce Peri-peri sauce is a spicy and tangy condiment that originated in Mozambique but is now popular across Africa. It is made from African bird's eye chili peppers, garlic, lemon juice, and vinegar. The sauce can be used as a marinade or a dipping sauce for vegetables and grains. Its heat level can be adjusted by varying the amount of chili peppers used, making it versatile for different palates.

#2 Flavorful shito sauce Shito sauce is a Ghanaian favorite that packs an umami punch with its combination of dried fish or shrimp, chili peppers, onions, and tomatoes. This thick sauce has a rich flavor profile that goes well with rice dishes or as an accompaniment to roasted vegetables. Although traditionally made with fish or shrimp, vegetarian versions are available by omitting these ingredients without compromising on taste.

#3 Tangy tamarind chutney Tamarind chutney is widely used across Africa as a sweet-and-sour condiment. It is made from tamarind pulp mixed with sugar or honey and spices, such as cumin or coriander seeds, for added complexity in flavor. This chutney goes well with fried snacks like plantain chips or can be drizzled over salads for an extra zing.

#4 Spicy harissa paste Harissa paste originates from North Africa and consists of roasted red peppers blended with garlic cloves, caraway seeds, coriander seeds, and olive oil into a smooth paste form. This fiery concoction adds depth when stirred into soups, stews, or used as a marinade for grilled vegetables. It enhances their natural sweetness while adding layers of complexity through its aromatic spices.