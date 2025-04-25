From art to storytelling: 5 cultural festivals you can't miss
What's the story
Africa is a culturally rich continent, and every region has its own traditions and celebrations.
Attending local festivals gives you an authentic insight into the vibrant cultures of this vast land.
From music and dance to art and storytelling, these events epitomize the heart of African communities.
Here are five unmissable cultural festivals that will give you a deep dive into Africa's heritage.
Ethiopian tradition
Timkat: Ethiopia's Epiphany celebration
Timkat is celebrated in Ethiopia to commemorate the baptism of Jesus in the Jordan River.
This festival takes place annually on January 19 or 20, depending on the year.
The event features colorful processions, traditional music, and ceremonial reenactments by priests dressed in ornate robes.
Participants gather around water bodies for blessings, making it a spiritually significant occasion for many Ethiopians.
Malawian music
Lake of Stars Festival: Malawi's musical extravaganza
Held on the shores of Lake Malawi, this festival unites artists from across Africa and beyond to celebrate music and arts.
It usually takes place over three days in September or October.
Attendees can enjoy performances from traditional African rhythms to contemporary sounds, all the while being surrounded by breathtaking natural scenery.
The festival also features workshops and art installations.
African cinema
FESPACO: Pan-African Film Festival in Burkina Faso
FESPACO is one of Africa's largest film festivals, which takes place biennially in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.
It features films made by African filmmakers or films about Africa, facilitating cultural exchange through cinema.
The week-long event features screenings, discussions, and awards ceremonies that celebrate diverse narratives from across the continent.
Moroccan melodies
Gnaoua World Music Festival: Morocco's rhythmic gathering
This annual festival is held in Essaouira, Morocco, and celebrates Gnaoua music—an amalgamation of African Islamic spiritual songs and rhythms with elements of jazz.
Held typically in June or July for four days, it brings together musicians from across the globe who perform alongside local Gnaoua groups.
The event promotes cross-cultural dialogue through its eclectic mix of sounds.
Swazi culture
Umhlanga Reed Dance: Swaziland's traditional ceremony
The Umhlanga Reed Dance is an annual ceremony at Ludzidzini Royal Village near Lobamba in Eswatini (previously Swaziland).
Young women gather reeds, which they bring for their queen mother, as part of this age-old tradition.
It aims at preserving chastity before marriage and promoting unity among participants through song and dance routines.
The festivities last up to eight days each August or September period annually, without fail, since centuries ago.