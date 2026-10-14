Planning a trip? Discover Ajanta's ancient Buddhist art and architecture
What's the story
Carved into a horseshoe-shaped cliff in Maharashtra, the Ajanta Caves are a UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for their ancient Buddhist paintings, sculptures, and rock-cut architecture. The complex comprises 30 caves excavated in two major phases: the 2nd and 1st centuries BCE, and the 5th and 6th centuries CE. Together, they offer a remarkable glimpse into India's artistic, religious, and cultural history.
Ancient Buddhist paintings
Ajanta's ancient art brings Buddhist stories to life
Ajanta's murals depict episodes from the Buddha's life, Jataka tales about his previous births, and scenes of ancient society.
Among its highlights is the Bodhisattva Padmapani, portrayed holding a lotus. Vividly painted figures, expressive faces, and intricate details showcase the creators' craftsmanship.
These surviving artworks are considered masterpieces of Buddhist religious art and offer insights into the beliefs and everyday life of the period.
Remarkable architecture
Explore rock-cut prayer halls and monasteries
Ajanta's 30 caves were excavated directly into a basalt cliff overlooking the Waghora River.
They include chaityagrihas, or Buddhist prayer halls, featuring vaulted ceilings and stupas, as well as viharas, or monasteries, with halls and cells for monks. Carved pillars, elaborate facades, and sculpted figures adorn the complex.
The caves reflect two distinct phases of Buddhist art and architecture, separated by about four centuries.
Travel options
Plan a visit to Maharashtra's Ajanta Caves
Ajanta is accessible by road from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, which has an airport and a railway station.
The Jalgaon Junction Railway Station is also close to the site. You can get buses and taxis for the journey onward from both these places.
Note: The Ajanta site is closed on Mondays, so check visiting hours and transport options before planning your trip.
Tourism boost
Taking India's heritage to more travelers
Beyond its popular tourist destinations, India is home to countless hidden heritage gems.
InMobi has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Tourism to promote such treasures via AI-powered experiences on its Glance smart lock-screen platform.
The collaboration aims to showcase both popular and lesser-known destinations and highlight the country's cultural heritage through curated digital content under the "Incredible India" banner.