Planning a trip? Discover Ajanta's ancient Buddhist art and architecture

Ajanta's murals depict episodes from the Buddha's life, Jataka tales about his previous births, and scenes of ancient society.

Among its highlights is the Bodhisattva Padmapani, portrayed holding a lotus. Vividly painted figures, expressive faces, and intricate details showcase the creators' craftsmanship.

These surviving artworks are considered masterpieces of Buddhist religious art and offer insights into the beliefs and everyday life of the period.