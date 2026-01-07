How to grow ajwain at home

Ajwain, or carom seeds, is a versatile herb that is easy to grow. Its aromatic leaves and seeds are used in cooking and traditional medicine. Growing ajwain at home can be rewarding, provided you know its basic requirements. Here are five practical tips to grow ajwain successfully, covering everything from soil to watering, to ensure healthy growth and abundant harvests.

Tip 1 Choosing the right soil Ajwain flourishes in well-drained soil with a pH of around six to eight. It is important to add organic matter like compost or well-rotted manure to improve soil fertility and drainage. Avoid waterlogged conditions as they can cause root rot. A sandy loam mix works best for growing ajwain, giving it the right balance of moisture retention and drainage.

Tip 2 Optimal planting time The best time to plant ajwain is during the warm months when temperatures hover between 20 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius. In most regions, this means planting from late spring to early summer. Ensure that there is no frost during this period as cold temperatures can hinder germination and growth.

Tip 3 Watering techniques Proper watering is key to growing ajwain. Water the plants regularly but do not overwater them, as excess moisture can damage the roots. Let the top inch of soil dry out before watering again. Drip irrigation or watering cans with controlled flow can help avoid waterlogging while keeping the plants hydrated.

Tip 4 Providing adequate sunlight Ajwain needs full sun exposure for healthy growth, so make sure your plants get at least six hours of direct sunlight every day. If you are growing them indoors, place them near a south-facing window or use grow lights to give them the required light intensity.