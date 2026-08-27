Alaska by rail: Top routes, scenic views, and more
What's the story
Exploring Alaska by rail offers a unique way to experience the vast and rugged beauty of this northern frontier. The train journeys provide stunning views of glaciers, mountains, and wildlife, making it an ideal choice for those seeking adventure. Whether you are a seasoned traveler or planning your first trip, these rail adventures promise unforgettable experiences. Here are some insights into making the most of your Alaskan rail journey.
Denali Adventure
Discovering Denali National Park
A visit to Denali National Park is a must for any rail traveler in Alaska. The park is home to North America's highest peak and offers breathtaking views of untouched wilderness.
The train ride to Denali gives passengers a chance to spot wildlife like moose and bears from the comfort of their seats.
Once at the park, visitors can enjoy guided tours and hikes that showcase the area's natural beauty.
Glacier Bay experience
Glacier Bay National Park excursions
Glacier Bay National Park is another highlight on Alaskan rail routes.
The park is famous for its dramatic glaciers and serene waters, which can be explored via boat tours from nearby ports.
Travelers can witness calving glaciers up close, and learn about the area's geology from knowledgeable guides.
This excursion offers a peaceful yet awe-inspiring glimpse into one of Alaska's most iconic landscapes.
Seward Exploration
Exploring Seward's coastal charm
Seward is a coastal town that can be reached by rail from Anchorage, offering stunning views along the way.
Once in Seward, visitors can explore local attractions like the Alaska SeaLife Center, or take part in outdoor activities such as kayaking or hiking.
The town's charming atmosphere makes it an ideal spot for those looking to experience Alaskan culture while enjoying scenic vistas.
Planning tips
Tips for planning your rail journey
When planning your Alaskan rail adventure, consider booking tickets well in advance during peak seasons to ensure availability.
Pack layers, as temperatures can vary significantly throughout the day on these journeys.
Also, bring binoculars for wildlife viewing opportunities along the route, and check weather conditions before departure for optimal sightseeing experiences.