For a nutritious meal, try amaranth and figs combo

Amaranth and figs have been used in traditional diets for centuries, thanks to their nutritional benefits. This ancient combo is packed with essential nutrients that can contribute to your overall well-being. Amaranth, a gluten-free grain, is rich in protein and fiber, while figs are packed with vitamins and minerals. Together, they make a wholesome snack option that is both nutritious and delicious.

#1 Nutritional benefits of amaranth Amaranth is loaded with protein, making it an excellent choice for vegetarians and vegans. It also contains lysine, an amino acid that is often lacking in other grains. The fiber content in amaranth promotes digestion and helps keep cholesterol levels in check. Plus, amaranth is a good source of iron, magnesium, and phosphorus, which are important for bone health and energy production.

#2 Fig's vitamin-rich profile Figs are loaded with vitamins A, B6, and K. These vitamins are important for skin health, immune function, and blood clotting, respectively. Figs also provide a healthy dose of antioxidants that fight oxidative stress in the body. The high potassium content in figs helps regulate blood pressure by balancing sodium levels.

Advertisement

Tip 1 Combining amaranth with figs for maximum benefits Combining amaranth with figs makes for a nutrient-dense snack that provides the best of both worlds. The protein from amaranth complements the natural sugars from figs to give you sustained energy throughout the day. This combination also provides dietary fiber to help with digestion and keep you full between meals.

Advertisement