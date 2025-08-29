Pineapple lovers, you must try these recipes today
What's the story
We often throw away pineapple cores, but these can be a versatile ingredient in many recipes. These cores are loaded with fiber and nutrients, making them a healthy addition to your meals. Using pineapple cores in your cooking can help you reduce waste and try something new. Here are some creative ways to use pineapple cores that you may not have thought of before.
Smoothie
Pineapple core smoothie delight
Blend pineapple cores with bananas, spinach, and coconut water for a refreshing smoothie. The core adds a subtle sweetness and fiber boost without overpowering the other ingredients. This smoothie is perfect for breakfast or as an afternoon pick-me-up. You can also add chia seeds or flaxseeds for extra nutrition.
Stir-fry
Savory pineapple core stir-fry
Chop pineapple cores into small pieces and add them to your favorite vegetable stir-fry. The natural sweetness of the core goes well with savory sauces like soy sauce or teriyaki sauce. Cook the stir-fry over medium heat until the vegetables are tender-crisp, letting the flavors meld together beautifully.
Infused water
Pineapple core infused water
Make a refreshing infused water by adding sliced pineapple cores to a pitcher of water along with mint leaves and cucumber slices. Keep it in the refrigerator for at least two hours before serving. This infused water is hydrating and gives a hint of tropical flavor without any added sugars.
Skewers
Grilled pineapple core skewers
Cut pineapple cores into chunks and skewer them with bell peppers, zucchini, and cherry tomatoes. Grill these skewers over medium heat until they have grill marks on all sides. The grilling process caramelizes the natural sugars in the core, enhancing its sweetness while adding a smoky flavor.
Sorbet
Pineapple core sorbet treats
Puree pineapple cores with lime juice and honey, then freeze in an ice cream maker or shallow dish for homemade sorbet treats. The light yet satisfying dessert is perfect for warm days when you want something sweet but not heavy after meals or as an afternoon snack option during hot summer months.