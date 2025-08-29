Pineapple lovers, you must try these recipes today

We often throw away pineapple cores, but these can be a versatile ingredient in many recipes. These cores are loaded with fiber and nutrients, making them a healthy addition to your meals. Using pineapple cores in your cooking can help you reduce waste and try something new. Here are some creative ways to use pineapple cores that you may not have thought of before.

Smoothie Pineapple core smoothie delight Blend pineapple cores with bananas, spinach, and coconut water for a refreshing smoothie. The core adds a subtle sweetness and fiber boost without overpowering the other ingredients. This smoothie is perfect for breakfast or as an afternoon pick-me-up. You can also add chia seeds or flaxseeds for extra nutrition.

Stir-fry Savory pineapple core stir-fry Chop pineapple cores into small pieces and add them to your favorite vegetable stir-fry. The natural sweetness of the core goes well with savory sauces like soy sauce or teriyaki sauce. Cook the stir-fry over medium heat until the vegetables are tender-crisp, letting the flavors meld together beautifully.

Infused water Pineapple core infused water Make a refreshing infused water by adding sliced pineapple cores to a pitcher of water along with mint leaves and cucumber slices. Keep it in the refrigerator for at least two hours before serving. This infused water is hydrating and gives a hint of tropical flavor without any added sugars.

Skewers Grilled pineapple core skewers Cut pineapple cores into chunks and skewer them with bell peppers, zucchini, and cherry tomatoes. Grill these skewers over medium heat until they have grill marks on all sides. The grilling process caramelizes the natural sugars in the core, enhancing its sweetness while adding a smoky flavor.