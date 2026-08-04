Are antiperspirants safe for everyday use?
What's the story
The belief that antiperspirants cause cancer has been a topic of concern for many. However, scientific evidence does not support this claim. The myth has been fueled by misunderstandings of the ingredients in antiperspirants and their function. Knowing how these products work and what they contain could help clear the air of misconceptions. Here, we look at the facts behind antiperspirants and their alleged link to cancer.
#1
Understanding antiperspirants' function
Antiperspirants are designed to reduce sweating by blocking sweat glands with aluminum-based compounds. This reduces moisture on the skin's surface.
Unlike deodorants, which mask odor, antiperspirants target sweat production directly.
The mechanism is temporary and reversible, meaning once the product wears off or is washed away, normal sweating resumes.
#2
Ingredients and safety assessments
The ingredients in antiperspirants have been thoroughly studied for safety.
Aluminum compounds have been used in personal care products for decades, without any evidence of causing cancer.
Regulatory bodies, such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Commission, have set safety standards that these products must meet before they are approved for use.
#3
Misconceptions from ingredient misunderstanding
Many misconceptions stem from misunderstandings of certain ingredients, such as parabens or aluminum.
Parabens are preservatives used to prevent bacterial growth in cosmetics, but have been wrongly associated with hormone disruption without conclusive evidence.
Aluminum's role in antiperspirants is purely topical, not systemic, meaning it does not enter the bloodstream in significant amounts.
#4
Research findings on antiperspirant use
Several studies have examined the potential link between antiperspirant use and cancer risk, particularly breast cancer.
So far, none have found a direct connection or causal relationship.
Research published in peer-reviewed journals confirms that regular use of these products does not increase the risk of developing cancerous cells in breast tissue or other areas commonly associated with antiperspirant application.