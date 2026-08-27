What is appam? Try this South Indian breakfast delight
What's the story
Appam, a traditional South Indian breakfast dish, is a must-try street food experience. This fermented rice pancake, with its soft center and crispy edges, is a staple in many South Indian homes. Eaten with a variety of accompaniments, appam is a delicious and fulfilling way to start your day. Here's all about enjoying this street breakfast delight.
Fermentation
The perfect fermentation process
The secret to a perfect appam lies in its fermentation.
The batter is prepared from rice and coconut milk and left to ferment overnight.
This not only makes the appam light and airy but also adds a distinct tangy flavor.
The fermentation process is key to achieving the right texture and taste, making it an essential step for any street vendor serving authentic appams.
Accompaniments
Accompaniments that elevate flavor
Appams are usually served with different accompaniments that take their taste to the next level.
In some places, they are served with sweetened coconut milk or sugar for a sweet touch.
Others prefer savory sides like vegetable stew or kadala curry (chickpea curry).
These pairings not only complement the appam but also give you a taste of regional flavors.
Vendor styles
Street vendors's unique twists
Street vendors have their own unique styles when it comes to making and serving appams.
Some may add a hint of jaggery or spices to the batter for an extra kick. Others may serve them in different shapes or sizes to attract customers.
These variations give an insight into how versatile this dish can be, while keeping its traditional roots intact.
Tips
Tips for enjoying appam on-the-go
When relishing appam as a street breakfast, go for freshly made ones from reputed vendors to ensure quality and hygiene.
Pair them with your favorite sides according to your taste preferences.
If you are new to this dish, try different combinations until you find what suits your palate best.