Apple and cinnamon: A match made in dessert heaven
What's the story
Apples and cinnamon make for a classic combination that elevates desserts to a whole new level. The sweetness of apples, with the warm and spicy notes of cinnamon, create a perfect harmony. This duo can be used in a variety of desserts, from pies to crumbles, providing depth and richness to the flavors. Here are some ways to use apples and cinnamon in your dessert creations.
Dish 1
Classic apple pie with cinnamon twist
Apple pie is a timeless favorite, but adding cinnamon takes it up a notch. The spice complements the natural sweetness of apples, making each bite more flavorful. To make this dessert, slice apples thinly and mix them with sugar, nutmeg, and cinnamon before placing them in a pie crust. Bake until golden brown for a delicious treat that is perfect for any occasion.
Dish 2
Cinnamon-spiced apple crumble delight
An apple crumble is another great way to showcase this dynamic duo. Start by slicing apples and tossing them with sugar and lemon juice. For the crumble topping, mix flour, oats, brown sugar, butter, and plenty of ground cinnamon. Bake until the topping is crisp and the apples are tender for a comforting dessert that's sure to please.
Dish 3
Baked apples infused with cinnamon
Baked apples infused with cinnamon make for an easy, yet delicious dessert option. Core some apples and fill them with a mixture of brown sugar, raisins (optional), nuts (optional), and ground cinnamon. Bake until soft but not mushy. This dessert is not only tasty but also gives you the warmth of spices on a chilly day.
Dish 4
Cinnamon apple pancakes for breakfast treats
Cinnamon apple pancakes can also be a delightful breakfast treat or dessert option. Just add grated apples into your pancake batter, along with ground cinnamon, for added flavor. Cook as usual on a skillet until golden brown on both sides. Serve hot with syrup or honey drizzled over the top for an extra touch of sweetness.