Apple and fennel: 5 unexpected vegetarian dishes

Apple and fennel are two ingredients that can add a surprising twist to vegetarian dishes. The sweetness of apples and the anise-like flavor of fennel can create a delightful balance in various recipes. Here are five unexpected vegetarian dishes that highlight this unique pairing, showcasing how these ingredients can elevate simple meals into something special.

Dish 1 Apple fennel salad with citrus dressing This refreshing salad combines thinly sliced apples and fennel with a zesty citrus dressing. The dressing, made from lemon juice, orange zest, and olive oil, enhances the natural flavors of the fruits. This dish is perfect as a starter or side dish at any meal. The crisp texture of the apples pairs well with the tender crunch of fennel, making it an appealing choice for those looking for light yet flavorful options.

Dish 2 Roasted apple and fennel soup A comforting bowl of roasted apple and fennel soup is just what you need to warm up on chilly days. Roasting brings out the sweetness in apples and mellows the sharpness of fennel. Blended together with vegetable broth, this soup has a creamy texture without any dairy products. It is garnished with fresh herbs like thyme or parsley for an added depth of flavor.

Dish 3 Savory apple fennel tart A savory tart with apples and fennel makes for an elegant dish for any occasion. The tart crust is filled with caramelized onions, sliced apples, and thinly shaved fennel bulbs. Baked until golden brown, it makes for a delicious contrast between sweet and savory elements. Served warm or at room temperature, this tart is perfect for entertaining guests or enjoying a quiet dinner at home.

Dish 4 Apple fennel coleslaw This coleslaw gives a fresh take on the classic dish by adding apples and fennel to the mix. Shredded cabbage forms the base, while grated apples add sweetness without overpowering it. Shaved fennel adds a subtle licorice note that complements other ingredients like carrots or raisins if added. Tossed in a light vinaigrette made from vinegar, mustard, honey, salt, and pepper, it makes for a perfect accompaniment to sandwiches or grilled vegetables.