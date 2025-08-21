Apricot v/s grapefruit: Which is healthier?
What's the story
Apricots and grapefruits are two popular fruits that are loved for their unique flavors and nutritional profiles. While both come packed with a range of health benefits, they make for valuable additions to a balanced diet. Here, we take a look at how apricots and grapefruits differ in terms of nutrients and health benefits, and how each can contribute towards your well-being.
#1
Vitamin content comparison
Apricots are high in vitamin A, which is important for healthy vision and skin. They also provide vitamin C, but comparatively less than grapefruits. Grapefruits are extremely rich in vitamin C, offering over 50% of the daily recommended intake per serving. This vitamin plays an important role in the immune system and collagen production.
#2
Fiber content analysis
Both apricots and grapefruits are excellent sources of dietary fiber, which helps in digestion and keeps cholesterol levels in check. Apricots offer roughly three grams of fiber per serving, while grapefruits provide approximately two grams. Adding these fruits to your diet can keep your digestive health in check by ensuring regular bowel movements.
#3
Antioxidant properties explored
Apricots are rich source of antioxidants such as beta-carotene, which protect the cells from damage caused by free radicals. Grapefruits too have antioxidant properties (from flavonoids and other compounds). These antioxidants reduce inflammation and may reduce the risk of chronic diseases when consumed as part of a balanced diet.
Tip 1
Caloric value considerations
When keeping caloric intake in mind, apricots prove to be relatively low-calorie fruits, with nearly 48 calories per serving. Grapefruits have a slightly lower caloric count (around 42 calories per half fruit serving). Both can be a part of calorie-conscious diets without exceeding daily caloric limits by much, while still offering the necessary nutrients.