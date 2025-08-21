Apricot v/s grapefruit: Which is healthier?

Apricots and grapefruits are two popular fruits that are loved for their unique flavors and nutritional profiles. While both come packed with a range of health benefits, they make for valuable additions to a balanced diet. Here, we take a look at how apricots and grapefruits differ in terms of nutrients and health benefits, and how each can contribute towards your well-being.

#1 Vitamin content comparison Apricots are high in vitamin A, which is important for healthy vision and skin. They also provide vitamin C, but comparatively less than grapefruits. Grapefruits are extremely rich in vitamin C, offering over 50% of the daily recommended intake per serving. This vitamin plays an important role in the immune system and collagen production.

#2 Fiber content analysis Both apricots and grapefruits are excellent sources of dietary fiber, which helps in digestion and keeps cholesterol levels in check. Apricots offer roughly three grams of fiber per serving, while grapefruits provide approximately two grams. Adding these fruits to your diet can keep your digestive health in check by ensuring regular bowel movements.

#3 Antioxidant properties explored Apricots are rich source of antioxidants such as beta-carotene, which protect the cells from damage caused by free radicals. Grapefruits too have antioxidant properties (from flavonoids and other compounds). These antioxidants reduce inflammation and may reduce the risk of chronic diseases when consumed as part of a balanced diet.