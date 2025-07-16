Want toned arms? Start doing these exercises!
What's the story
African tribal movements are some of the most rhythmic and dynamic ones. Most of them are full-body movements. These movements can be adapted as effective arm toning exercises which not only builds strength but also enhances flexibility and coordination. By incorporating these traditional practices, you get a unique workout experience connecting you with cultural roots and achieving fitness goals.
Dynamic motion
Circular arm swings
Circular arm swings draw inspiration from the fluid motions of many African dances. The exercise includes extending out the arms to the sides and making big circles in clockwise and counterclockwise directions. It aids in improving shoulder mobility and strengthening the upper arms. If done for a few minutes daily, the movement can improve muscle tone and endurance.
Resistance training
Push-pull drills
Push-pull drills simulate resistance-based movements in tribal activities like pulling ropes or pushing heavy objects. To do this exercise, stand with feet shoulder-width apart, pull one arm forward and the other back, and quickly alternate. This drill focuses on biceps and triceps, helping muscles grow through repetitive resistance.
Rhythmic engagement
Overhead claps
Overhead claps are adapted from celebratory clapping patterns used in several African ceremonies. Start by standing tall with feet together, raise arms overhead, clap hands together then bring them back down to shoulder level before repeating. This exercise works multiple muscle groups, including shoulders and upper back, while improving rhythm coordination.
Core integration
Elbow-to-knee twists
Elbow-to-knee twists also add core stability to arm workouts by performing twisting motions and elbow touches to opposite knees. Standing with feet hip-width apart, placing hands behind the head, lift one knee towards the opposite elbow while slightly twisting the torso; alternate sides continuously. This movement not only tones the arms but also strengthens the oblique muscles for better balance.