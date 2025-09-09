Artichokes v/s mushrooms: Which has more fiber?

Artichokes and mushrooms are popular vegetables, appreciated for their unique flavors and nutritional benefits. One of the prime constituents of their nutrition is fiber, which is essential for good digestive health. In this article, we will look at the fiber content of artichokes and mushrooms to understand how they stack up against each other in terms of dietary fiber contribution.

#1 Fiber content in artichokes Artichokes are famous for their fiber-richness, making them a perfect option for those looking to up their fiber intake. A medium-sized artichoke has roughly 10 grams of fiber, which is around 40% of the recommended daily allowance for adults. The high fiber content promotes digestion and keeps your gut healthy by ensuring regular bowel movements.

#2 Fiber content in mushrooms Though mushrooms aren't as fiber-rich as artichokes, they provide a good amount of fiber that makes for a healthy diet. A cup of sliced mushrooms has approximately 1 gram of fiber, which makes up for about 4% of the daily recommended intake. While they may be less fibrous than artichokes, mushrooms have other nutrients that complement their moderate fiber content.

#3 Health benefits beyond fiber Like fiber, both artichokes and mushrooms come with their own health benefits. Artichokes are loaded with antioxidants, including vitamin C and polyphenols, which promote good health by fighting oxidative stress. Mushrooms are also rich in key nutrients, including B vitamins and selenium, which promote immunity and energy metabolism.