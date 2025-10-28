How to be the perfect wedding guest

Attending a wedding is a beautiful way to celebrate love and unity, but it also comes with its own set of etiquette rules. Knowing these customs can make the experience more enjoyable for both guests and hosts. From RSVP to gift-giving, there are several unwritten rules that guests should be aware of. Here are some essential wedding etiquette tips to ensure you respect the couple's big day.

#1 RSVP promptly Responding to an invitation promptly is key. Couples need to finalize head counts for seating and catering. Delaying your response can cause unnecessary stress. If you can't attend, let them know as soon as possible so they can adjust their plans accordingly.

#2 Dress appropriately Choosing the right outfit is a must when attending a wedding. Pay attention to any dress codes mentioned in the invitation, whether it's formal, semi-formal, or casual. Your attire should be respectful of the couple's theme and venue, while ensuring you don't overshadow them or other guests.

#3 Mind your plus-one If you've been given a plus-one invitation, it's important to choose your companion wisely. The couple has probably considered their budget and space constraints while extending this offer. So, make sure your guest is someone who will respect the event's decorum and not create any unnecessary distractions or discomfort for others.

#4 Be mindful of gifts When it comes to choosing a gift for the newlyweds, it's best to stick to their registry if they have one. This way, you know that your gift will be something they need or want. If there's no registry, a thoughtful gift that reflects their taste and interests can be a great way to show your appreciation for being part of their special day.