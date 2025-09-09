Avoid these overrated tourist attractions in Norway
What's the story
Norway, with its breathtaking landscapes and vibrant culture, draws travelers from across the world. However, not all attractions live up to their hype. Some places are frequently swarmed with tourists and may not provide the true Norwegian experience that you crave. Here's a guide through some of these overrated spots, so that you can choose wisely where to dedicate your time and money while exploring this gorgeous country.
#1
Skip the crowded Preikestolen
Preikestolen, or Pulpit Rock, is an iconic cliff that offers stunning views over Lysefjord. However, it is getting more and more crowded with tourists. The hike can be tough as you would have to deal with the hordes of people on the trail at any time. Instead of fighting crowds for a photo op here, try less popular, but equally stunning, hikes in Norway's vast wilderness.
#2
Avoid overhyped Geirangerfjord cruises
While Geirangerfjord is undeniably gorgeous, it has become synonymous with massive cruise ships and throngs of tourists. The natural beauty of the fjord may get diluted by the hustle and bustle of tourist activities. If you're looking for a more tranquil experience, venture to other fjords like Naeroyfjord or Sognefjord that offer similar picturesque views without the overpowering crowds.
#3
Rethink visiting Vigeland Park in Oslo
While Vigeland Park in Oslo is famous for its unusual sculptures by Gustav Vigeland, it gets quite crowded in peak tourist seasons. Although it is artistically significant, there are several other parks and green spaces in Oslo that offer peace away from crowds of tourists. Try visiting Ekebergparken Sculpture Park for a different art experience amidst nature.
#4
Bypass Bergen's Bryggen during peak hours
Bergen's Bryggen Wharf is a UNESCO World Heritage site famous for its vibrant wooden structures dotting the harborfront. While it is indeed picturesque, the area can get extremely busy during peak hours with tourists descending for photos and shopping for souvenirs. To enjoy Bryggen without being rushed or cramped by the crowd, try to visit early in the morning or late in the evening when it is quieter.