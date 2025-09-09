Avoid these overrated tourist attractions in Norway

Norway , with its breathtaking landscapes and vibrant culture, draws travelers from across the world. However, not all attractions live up to their hype. Some places are frequently swarmed with tourists and may not provide the true Norwegian experience that you crave. Here's a guide through some of these overrated spots, so that you can choose wisely where to dedicate your time and money while exploring this gorgeous country.

#1 Skip the crowded Preikestolen Preikestolen, or Pulpit Rock, is an iconic cliff that offers stunning views over Lysefjord. However, it is getting more and more crowded with tourists. The hike can be tough as you would have to deal with the hordes of people on the trail at any time. Instead of fighting crowds for a photo op here, try less popular, but equally stunning, hikes in Norway's vast wilderness.

#2 Avoid overhyped Geirangerfjord cruises While Geirangerfjord is undeniably gorgeous, it has become synonymous with massive cruise ships and throngs of tourists. The natural beauty of the fjord may get diluted by the hustle and bustle of tourist activities. If you're looking for a more tranquil experience, venture to other fjords like Naeroyfjord or Sognefjord that offer similar picturesque views without the overpowering crowds.

#3 Rethink visiting Vigeland Park in Oslo While Vigeland Park in Oslo is famous for its unusual sculptures by Gustav Vigeland, it gets quite crowded in peak tourist seasons. Although it is artistically significant, there are several other parks and green spaces in Oslo that offer peace away from crowds of tourists. Try visiting Ekebergparken Sculpture Park for a different art experience amidst nature.