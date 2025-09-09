5-minute breakfasts: Spicy avocado stuffed pitas

Spicy avocado stuffed pitas make for a quick, flavorful meal, ready in five minutes. This dish combines creamy avocados with a hint of spice, all wrapped in soft pita bread. It is perfect for those looking for a fast, tasty meal without much effort. Perfect for busy people, it requires minimal ingredients and gives you the convenience of a meal without sacrificing flavor.

#1 Gather your ingredients To prepare spicy avocado stuffed pitas, get ripe avocados, fresh lime juice, diced tomatoes, chopped cilantro, sliced jalapenos, salt, pepper, and whole wheat pita bread. These are readily available at most grocery stores and offer an excellent balance of flavors. The creaminess of avocado with the tanginess of lime juice forms a refreshing base for this dish.

#2 Prepare the avocado mixture Start by mashing the ripe avocados in a bowl until smooth. Add fresh lime juice to keep it from browning and to add flavor. Mix in diced tomatoes for added texture and color. Add chopped cilantro for an aromatic touch and sliced jalapenos if you want to add heat according to your taste. Season with salt and pepper to taste before mixing everything well.

#3 Assemble the pitas Cut whole wheat pita bread into halves or quarters, depending on your serving size. Carefully open each piece to create pockets ready for filling. Spoon generous amounts of the prepared avocado mixture into each pocket, ensuring even distribution throughout all sections while avoiding overfilling, which may cause spillage during consumption.