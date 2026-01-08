Like bael fruit or wood apple? Try these recipes

Bael fruit, also known as wood apple, is a versatile ingredient used in several vegetarian dishes across India. Famous for its unique flavor and nutritional benefits, the fruit is often used to prepare traditional recipes that are both delicious and healthy. From refreshing drinks to savory curries, bael fruit adds a distinct taste to Indian cuisine. Here are five vegetarian dishes highlighting the magic of bael fruit.

#1 Bael sharbat: A refreshing drink Bael sharbat is a refreshing drink prepared by mixing the pulp of ripe bael with water and sugar. This chilled beverage is particularly famous during summers as it cools the body and aids digestion. The natural sweetness of the bael pulp makes it an ideal thirst-quencher. Sometimes, lemon juice or mint leaves are added to enhance its flavor.

#2 Bael chutney: A tangy condiment Bael chutney is a tangy condiment prepared by mixing bael pulp with spices such as cumin, coriander, and black salt. This chutney goes well with snacks like samosas or pakoras and can also be used as a spread for sandwiches. Its unique taste adds an interesting twist to regular meals.

#3 Bael curry: A flavorful main dish Bael curry is a flavorful main dish prepared by cooking ripe bael pulp with vegetables like potatoes or peas in a spicy gravy of tomatoes, onions, and spices like turmeric and garam masala. This hearty curry goes well with rice or flatbreads like roti or naan.

#4 Bael jam: A sweet spread Bael jam is prepared by cooking the pulp of the fruit with sugar until it thickens into a spreadable consistency. This sweet jam can be enjoyed on toast or as part of breakfast spreads along with other preserves like mango or guava jams. The natural sweetness of bael makes it an excellent choice for homemade jams.