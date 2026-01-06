Here's how to nail bandhgala jackets

The bandhgala jacket is a timeless piece, combining elegance with tradition. Celebrities often don this attire to make a style statement at various events, showcasing its versatility and charm. From red-carpet appearances to casual outings, these jackets are a favorite among many famous personalities. Here are five celebrity-inspired bandhgala jacket styles that will give you a taste of how this classic piece can be styled for different occasions.

#1 Classic black bandhgala jacket The classic black bandhgala jacket is a favorite of many celebrities for its versatility and elegance. It can be paired with contrasting trousers for a sophisticated look, ideal for formal events or evening parties. The black color adds a touch of class and makes it easier to pair with different outfits. Celebrities often choose subtle embellishments or minimalistic designs to keep the focus on the jacket's silhouette.

#2 Embroidered bandhgala jacket Embroidered bandhgala jackets are all about intricate designs that add a dash of personality to the traditional attire. Celebrities love these jackets for weddings and festive occasions, where they can flaunt detailed patterns and motifs. The embroidery can be anything from floral designs to geometric patterns, giving each piece a unique touch. These jackets are usually paired with plain trousers to keep the focus on the embroidery.

#3 Velvet bandhgala Jacket Velvet bandhgala jackets are all about luxury and comfort, making them a favorite among celebrities during winter events. The rich texture of velvet adds depth to the outfit, while keeping it warm during cooler months. Celebrities often go for deep colors like navy blue or burgundy when opting for velvet jackets, as they add to the regal appeal of this fabric.

#4 Printed bandhgala jacket Printed bandhgala jackets are a great way to add some fun to traditional wear without compromising on style. Celebrities love these jackets for casual get-togethers or semi-formal events where they can play around with prints like paisley or abstract designs. Paired with neutral-colored trousers, printed jackets make an eye-catching statement without overpowering the rest of the outfit.