Baobab drinks: 5 refreshing recipes to try

African baobab, popularly known as the "Tree of Life," is making waves for its nutrient-rich fruit. The fruit is packed with vitamin C, antioxidants, and fiber, making it a great addition to your diet. Not only does it improve your health, but it also adds a unique flavor to your drinks. Here are some refreshing recipes using baobab fruit that you can try at home.

Ginger twist Baobab and ginger cooler This invigorating drink combines the tangy taste of baobab with the spicy kick of ginger. To make this cooler, mix one tablespoon of baobab powder with fresh ginger juice and water. Add a sweetener of your choice to taste. Serve it chilled over ice for a refreshing beverage that can be enjoyed any time of the day.

Berry blend Baobab berry smoothie For a nutritious start to your day, try this smoothie blending baobab with mixed berries. Blend one banana, half a cup of strawberries, and half a cup of blueberries with one tablespoon of baobab powder and one cup of almond milk until smooth. This vibrant smoothie is packed with vitamins and minerals, making it an excellent breakfast option.

Tropical mix Tropical baobab punch Transport yourself to a tropical paradise with this punch that mixes baobab with pineapple and coconut flavors. In a pitcher, combine two tablespoons of baobab powder with one cup each of pineapple juice and coconut water. Add slices of lime for an extra zestiness. Serve it at parties or family gatherings for a delightful twist on traditional punches.

Mint refresh Minty baobab lemonade This minty lemonade is perfect for hot days when you want something cool and refreshing. Mix the juice from two lemons with one tablespoon of baobab powder in a glass pitcher filled halfway with cold water. Stir well until dissolved before adding fresh mint leaves and ice cubes as desired.