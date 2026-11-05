5 tasty ways to pair basil and tomatoes

A traditional Caprese salad is made with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and basil leaves, drizzled with olive oil.

To give it a twist, add slices of avocado for creaminess and a sprinkle of balsamic reduction for added depth of flavor.

This variation not only enhances the texture but also adds healthy fats to the dish.

Serve it as an appetizer or side dish at your next gathering.