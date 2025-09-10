India's stunning hot springs: A list

India's natural hot springs are a treat to experience amidst the picturesque mountainous landscape. These geothermal marvels, littered across the nation, give you a chance to unwind in mineral-rich waters. Famous for therapeutic benefits, these hot springs are a magnet for the locals and tourists looking for relief from stress and ailments. Warm waters and stunning views make these destinations a must-visit for anyone exploring India's natural beauty.

#1 Manikaran Hot Springs: A spiritual retreat Located in Himachal Pradesh, Manikaran is renowned for its hot springs, which are said to have healing properties. Tucked in the Parvati Valley, the springs remain around 94 degrees Celsius round the year. Here, you can take a dip amidst lush greenery and snow-capped peaks. The region's rich local culture also adds to the experience beyond just the soothing waters.

#2 Taptapani: Serenity amidst nature Odisha's Taptapani is another famous destination, known for its natural hot springs. The water here is laced with sulfur compounds which are believed to be good for skin. Taptapani, set against a backdrop of dense forests and rolling hills, is a tranquil escape from the hustle-bustle of city life. You can explore nearby tribal villages to get a glimpse of local traditions, while soaking in the calm.

#3 Panamik: A Himalayan gem Located in Ladakh's Nubra Valley are the Panamik Hot Springs, famous for their altitude (over 10,000 ft above sea level). From these springs, you can enjoy panoramic views of rugged mountains and pristine landscapes exclusive to the region. The temperature ranges between 37 degrees Celsius to 40 degrees Celsius, which makes it perfect for relaxing after trekking adventures or visiting nearby monasteries.