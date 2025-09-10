Salt lamps: Myth v/s facts

Salt lamps, typically made of Himalayan salt, are a hot favorite among homeowners for their beautiful appearance and alleged health benefits. The lamps are said to purify air, boost mood, and ensure good sleep. But, the scientific evidence of these claims is scant. Here, we delve into the reality of these health benefits by looking at various facets of salt lamps and their impact on wellness.

#1 Air purification claims Salt lamps are believed to purify air by attracting water molecules that carry pollutants. The theory is that as the lamp heats up, it releases negative ions that neutralize positive ions in the air. However, there is little scientific evidence to back this claim. While negative ions can have some effect on air quality in controlled environments, a single salt lamp may not drastically change indoor air conditions.

#2 Mood enhancement potential Some advocates even argue that salt lamps can boost mood by increasing serotonin levels with negative ion exposure. While there's some research to suggest that negative ion therapy might improve mood disorders such as depression, it remains unknown if a salt lamp can generate enough ions to impact mood or mental health.

#3 Sleep improvement possibilities Another purported benefit of salt lamps is their ability to promote better sleep, thanks to their soothing glow and possible ionization effects. While the soft lighting they provide can certainly create a relaxing environment for sleep, there's no solid evidence that directly associates salt lamps with improved sleep or a significant decrease in insomnia symptoms.