Too much screen time? Try these eye exercises
What's the story
Most of us spend hours in front of screens in today's digital age. While it's hard to avoid this, it often leads to eye strain and discomfort. However, some simple eye exercises can help relieve these symptoms and improve your eye health. They are easy to include in your daily routine and can be done anywhere, making them accessible for all digital device users.
Tip 1
The 20-20-20 rule
The 20-20-20 rule is a simple exercise that helps reduce eye strain. Every 20 minutes, take a break from your screen and look at something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds. This practice allows your eyes to relax and refocus, reducing fatigue caused due to prolonged screen time.
Tip 2
Blinking more often
Blinking is important to keep eyes moist and comfortable. While using digital devices, we tend to blink less often, which causes our eyes to dry up. Try to consciously blink more often while working on screens. This will help keep moisture levels in check and prevent them from drying up.
Tip 3
Eye rolling exercise
Eye rolling is a very effective exercise to relieve tension in the eye muscles. To do it, sit comfortably in a chair. Start rolling your eyes slowly in a circular motion clockwise ten times, and then switch to counterclockwise ten times. This not only improves the flexibility of the eye muscles but also significantly reduces the strain of prolonged screen use.
Tip 4
Palming technique
The palming technique is a relaxing exercise that soothes tired eyes. Rub your palms together until they feel warm, then gently place them over your closed eyes without applying pressure. Keep them there for about one minute while breathing deeply. The warmth from your hands will help relax the muscles around the eyes.
Tip 5
Focus shifting exercise
Focus shifting involves changing focus between near and far objects to strengthen eye muscles. Hold one finger close to your nose while focusing on it for five seconds; then shift focus to an object farther away for another five seconds before returning focus back again on your finger nearby. Repeat this cycle several times throughout the day as needed.