Give everyday dishes a fragrant twist with bay leaves

Vegetable soup is a comforting dish that can be enhanced with the addition of bay leaves.

Start by sautéing onions, garlic, and carrots until soft. Add diced tomatoes, vegetable broth, and your choice of vegetables, such as potatoes or green beans.

Toss in two bay leaves and let it simmer for about 30 minutes. The bay leaves will infuse the soup with a subtle herbal note that complements the vegetables.