Beach volleyball or squash: Which improves agility better?

Beach volleyball and squash are two popular sports that demand agility, quick reflexes, and sharp decision-making skills. While both sports have their own unique challenges, they also offer different ways to improve agility. Here, we take a look at how each sport contributes to agility enhancement, and what makes them different from each other.

#1 The dynamic nature of beach volleyball Beach volleyball is played on sand courts, which makes it more difficult than indoor volleyball. The uneven surface requires players to maintain balance and stability all the time. This not only improves leg strength but also improves coordination. Players have to make quick movements to hit the ball over the net, which improves their reaction time and agility. The need to jump high and land softly also improves overall body control.

#2 Fast-paced action in squash Squash is played indoors on a four-walled court, with players hitting a small ball against the walls. The fast-paced nature of the game requires quick changes in direction and rapid acceleration/deceleration. Players need to be alert all the time as they anticipate their opponent's moves while strategizing their own shots. This constant movement improves cardiovascular endurance as well as agility by requiring precise footwork and hand-eye coordination.

#3 Impact of surface on agility training The sandy surface of beach volleyball courts adds another layer of difficulty to the game, making players work harder with every step. This resistance training helps in building muscle strength while improving agility through constant adjustments to maintain balance on an unstable surface. On the other hand, squash's smooth court allows for quicker movements but requires explosive power for swift changes in direction.