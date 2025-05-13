May 13, 202511:15 am

What's the story

For those who are passionate about wildlife and nature, becoming a safari guide in Africa is an exhilarating career choice.

The job requires leading tourists through the African wilderness, sharing knowledge about the ecosystem, and ensuring safety.

It demands certain skills, training, and a deep understanding of the environment.

Here's a step-by-step guide to help you embark on this adventurous journey.