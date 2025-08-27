How to use herbs in everyday cooking

Incorporating herbs into everyday meals can elevate flavors and add nutrition to it. For novices, understanding the right way to use herbs can turn plain jane dishes into delicious culinary masterpieces. Here's a practical guide on choosing, storing and using herbs in everyday cooking. By knowing these basics, you can amp up your meals with fresh and dried herbs, without overwhelming your palate or pockets.

Tip 1 Choosing the right herbs Selecting the right herbs is key to elevating flavors. Start with common choices like basil, parsley, and cilantro. They are versatile and complement a range of dishes. Fresh herbs usually give a much livelier flavor than dried ones but need to be stored properly to retain freshness. Trying out different combinations can help you find personal favorites while enhancing your meals.

Tip 2 Storing herbs properly Proper storage extends the shelf life of both fresh and dried herbs. Fresh herbs should be stored in the refrigerator wrapped in a damp paper towel or placed upright in a glass of water covered loosely with plastic wrap. Dried herbs should be kept in airtight containers away from heat and light to preserve their potency for up to six months.

Tip 3 Cooking techniques for maximum flavor Understanding when to add herbs while cooking affects their impact on flavor. Delicate fresh herbs like basil should be added towards the end of cooking or as a garnish, while robust ones like rosemary can withstand longer cooking times. Dried herbs release flavors slowly; hence, they're best added early during cooking processes like simmering soups or stews.