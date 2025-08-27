How to start a skincare routine

We know starting a skincare routine can be overwhelming with the number of products and advice out there. But understanding the basics is key to maintaining healthy skin. A simple, consistent routine can ensure lasting wellness and keep common skin issues at bay. Here's a guide to the essential steps and tips to set an effective beginner-friendly skincare regimen that promotes overall well-being.

Tip 1 Cleansing: The first step Cleansing is the most essential step in any skincare routine. It helps to wipe off dirt, oil, and impurities that settle on your skin during the day. Opt for a mild cleanser that works best on your skin type- oily, dry or combination- to avoid any irritation. Cleansing your skin twice a day keeps the pores unclogged and preps your skin for next products.

Tip 2 Importance of moisturizing Moisturizing is critical to ensure your skin stays hydrated and your body's natural barrier is intact. Even if you have oily skin, skipping moisturizer can lead to more oil as your body tries to compensate for the dryness. Go for a lightweight moisturizer with ingredients like hyaluronic acid or glycerin, to seal moisture without making you feel greasy.

Tip 3 Sun protection every day Sun protection is non-negotiable in any effective skincare regimen. Daily use of sunscreen with at least an SPF of 30 shields your skin from harmful UV rays which cause premature aging and increase the risk of cancer. Apply sunscreen generously on all exposed areas every morning, regardless of weather conditions.

Tip 4 Exfoliation: A weekly ritual Exfoliation helps buff away the dead cells on the surface of your skin, promoting cell turnover and revealing a brighter complexion. Limit exfoliation to once or twice a week using either physical scrubs or chemical exfoliants like alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) or beta hydroxy acids (BHAs). Over-exfoliating can damage your skin barrier, so moderation is key.