Morning yoga poses to kickstart your day
What's the story
Starting your day with yoga can work wonders to boost your energy levels and set a positive tone for the rest of the day.
Including some simple yoga poses in your morning routine can improve flexibility, enhance focus, and boost your overall vitality.
These beginner-friendly poses are meant to awaken your body and mind, making them ideal for anyone looking to start their day with energy.
#1
Mountain pose: Foundation of energy
Mountain pose is a basic standing pose that aligns the body and also improves posture.
Standing tall with feet together, arms at sides, and shoulders relaxed, you engage core muscles and promote balance.
This pose promotes deep breathing which increases oxygen flow throughout the body, enhancing alertness and energy levels.
#2
Downward dog: Full-body awakening
Downward dog is a revitalizing pose that stretches several muscle groups at the same time.
Start off on all fours, then lift hips towards the ceiling while keeping hands and feet grounded.
This position lengthens the spine, reinforces arms and legs, and increases circulation.
Practicing downward dog in the morning can invigorate both body and mind.
#3
Cat-cow stretch: Spinal flexibility boost
The cat-cow stretch is perfect to improve the flexibility of your spine and melt tension off your back.
Get on your hands and knees.
Alternate arching your back (cow) as you inhale deeply, then round it (cat) as you exhale completely.
This gentle flow warms your spine up. It also encourages better breathing patterns to energize your morning.
#4
Warrior I: Empowering strength pose
Warrior I is a powerful standing pose that builds strength in legs while opening up hips and chest areas.
Step one foot forward into a lunge position with back leg straightened behind you.
Raise arms overhead parallel to each other, or clasped together if comfortable enough.
Doing so without straining shoulders too much during practice sessions regularly over time will help develop the endurance needed throughout daily activities ahead.