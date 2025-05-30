What's the story

Eid al-Adha, also called the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the most important Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide.

The festival falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah in the Islamic lunar calendar, which varies each year in the Gregorian calendar.

This year, Eid al-Adha falls on June 7. Let's explore how this special occasion is celebrated in different parts of the world.