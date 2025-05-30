Eid al-Adha 2025: How the festival is observed globally
What's the story
Eid al-Adha, also called the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the most important Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide.
The festival falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah in the Islamic lunar calendar, which varies each year in the Gregorian calendar.
This year, Eid al-Adha falls on June 7. Let's explore how this special occasion is celebrated in different parts of the world.
#1
Indonesia
In Indonesia, Eid is called Lebaran and begins with communal prayers.
A key tradition is Halal Bihalal, where people seek and offer forgiveness, strengthening bonds.
Families celebrate with festive foods, especially Lapis Legit, a rich layered cake that symbolizes togetherness, joy, and the sweet spirit of the holiday.
#2
Saudi Arabia
In Mecca and Medina, Eid al-Adha holds special significance, especially for Hajj pilgrims.
The day begins with Eid prayers, followed by gift-giving and festive family meals.
The sacred surroundings enhance the spiritual joy, making the celebrations deeply meaningful and memorable for Muslims gathering in Islam's holiest cities during this blessed occasion.
#3
Nigeria
In Nigeria, Eid-el-Kabir is marked with lively prayers, colorful traditional clothing, and community events.
Popular vegetarian dishes include jollof rice with plantains, yam porridge, and moi moi made from ground beans.
Music and dance are also a major part of the celebration.
#4
Egypt
In Egypt, Eid starts with morning prayers and is followed by joyful visits to relatives and neighbors.
Traditional vegetarian dishes like koshari (a mix of rice, lentils, and pasta), falafel, and desserts like basbousa and dates are served. Giving to the poor is a central value of the day.
Group dances and storytelling is also a part of the festival.
#5
Turkey
Known as Kurban Bayrami, the festival in Turkey includes public holidays, family visits, and sweet treats.
Locals prepare vegetarian dishes like dolma (stuffed vegetables), lentil kofte, and semolina desserts.
Sharing food with neighbors and the less fortunate is considered a key part of the celebration.