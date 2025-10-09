Beyond methi: 5 flavorful khakhra varieties from Gujarat

Khakhra, a popular Gujarati snack, is a thin cracker made from whole wheat flour and spices. While methi khakhra is widely known, Gujarat has much more to offer in terms of flavors. These varieties are not only delicious but also showcase the diversity of Gujarati cuisine. Here are five flavorful khakhra varieties from Gujarat that you must try for a unique snacking experience.

#1 Masala khakhra: A spicy delight Masala khakhra is another spicy variant that packs a punch with its blend of spices such as cumin, coriander, and turmeric. This variety is perfect for those who love bold flavors and want something more than the mild taste of traditional khakhra. The spices give it a rich aroma and make it an excellent accompaniment with tea or curd.

#2 Jeera khakhra: Aromatic cumin flavor Jeera khakhra is made with cumin seeds, which lend an aromatic touch to this crunchy snack. Cumin is known for its digestive properties, making this khakhra not just tasty but also beneficial for health. Its subtle yet distinct flavor makes it a versatile option that can be eaten alone or with chutneys.

#3 Pudina khakhra: Refreshing mint twist Pudina khakhra adds a refreshing twist with the use of mint leaves in its preparation. The coolness of mint balances the warmth of spices used in making this variant. Pudina khakhra is ideal for those who enjoy a hint of freshness in their snacks and can be paired well with yogurt-based dips.

#4 Palak khakhra: Nutrient-rich spinach variant Palak khakhra incorporates spinach into the dough, adding nutrients like iron and vitamins A and C. This green variant not only looks appealing but also offers health benefits without compromising on taste. Palak khakhra can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet while satisfying your snack cravings.