Interested in global issues? Bill Gates has some book recommendations
What's the story
Bill Gates, the philanthropist and global issues expert, frequently shares his reading list to help others make sense of the world's complex challenges.
His book recommendations range from climate change to economic development.
They offer valuable perspectives and data-driven insights that can help you understand the multifaceted problems our planet faces today.
Here are some of the essential books recommended by Bill Gates to understand global challenges.
Data insights
'Factfulness' by Hans Rosling
Factfulness presents an interesting perspective on how numbers can change our perception of the world.
Hans Rosling employs statistics to bust common myths about worldwide changes, be it in terms of poverty or health.
The book highlights how it is imperative to form opinions on facts rather than misconceptions or half-baked knowledge.
It pushes readers to embrace a fact-based world view, which is necessary when dealing with global issues.
Violence decline
'The Better Angels of Our Nature' by Steven Pinker
In The Better Angels of Our Nature, Steven Pinker digs into the decline of violence over centuries, arguing that humanity is becoming more peaceful over time.
This book offers historical context and statistical evidence to the trend, pushing back against the pessimistic views of human nature.
Knowing these patterns can offer you hope, and ways to deal with current conflicts and promote peace.
Progress perspective
'Enlightenment Now' by Steven Pinker
Steven Pinker's 'Enlightenment Now' makes the case that reason, science, and humanism have brought us progress- in health, safety, knowledge, etc.
By showcasing data across domains, Pinker builds a case for optimism about humanity's future, despite what we're up against.
This is something that's empowering when we think of solutions to global challenges like climate change or inequality.
Mathematical thinking
'How Not To Be Wrong' by Jordan Ellenberg
Jordan Ellenberg's book delves into how mathematical principles apply beyond the academia, into our everyday life decisions and policy-making processes.
How math influences various fields, including economics and public health policies, is illustrated in the book.
This highlights its role in solving real-world problems effectively through logical reasoning rather than intuition alone.
Biodiversity crisis
'The Sixth Extinction: An Unnatural History' by Elizabeth Kolbert
Elizabeth Kolbert's Pulitzer Prize-winning work looks at past mass extinctions alongside the current biodiversity loss—largely driven by human activity—today—what she terms "the sixth extinction."
Through a combination of scientific research and vivid storytelling techniques, she shines a light on the urgent conservation efforts needed globally.
They are essential if we're to preserve ecosystems vital for the survival of planet Earth itself.