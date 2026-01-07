Binder clips go beyond holding papers together

Binder clips are not just for holding papers together. These versatile little tools can be used in a number of creative ways around the house. From organizing cables to creating phone stands, binder clips offer practical solutions to everyday problems. Here are five unexpected ways to use binder clips at home, making your life a little easier and more organized.

Tip 1 Organize cables and wires Binder clips can be used to keep your cables and wires organized and tangle-free. Attach them to the edge of your desk or table, and thread each cable through a clip. This way, you can easily access each wire without having to deal with a mess of cords. It's an easy way to keep your workspace neat and reduce clutter.

Tip 2 Create a phone stand You can easily turn binder clips into a makeshift phone stand by placing them in a certain way. Just open two clips and place them on either side of your phone, with the handles facing outwards. This way, you have a stable stand for watching videos or reading hands-free, without spending a dime.

Tip 3 Secure open bags of snacks Keep your snacks fresh by using binder clips to seal open bags. Simply fold the top of the bag down and secure it with one or more binder clips. This keeps air out and maintains the crispness of chips, crackers, or any other snack items, extending their shelf life effectively.

Tip 4 Mark plant labels in the garden In the garden, binder clips can serve as plant label holders. Attach them directly onto stakes or wooden sticks used as plant markers. Write plant names on small pieces of paper and secure them with the clip onto each stake. This method is both cost-effective and efficient for keeping track of various plants.