Blueberries v/s grapes: Which is healthier?
Blueberries and grapes are two of the most popular fruits. Both of them are packed with nutrients and are extremely healthy.
They are both loaded with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, making them perfect for a healthy diet.
However, they vary in their nutrient levels and health benefits.
Here, we take a look at the nutritional differences between blueberries and grapes.
Vitamins
Vitamin content comparison
Blueberries serve as an excellent source of vitamin C, offering approximately 16% of the daily recommended intake per cup. They also have vitamin K and trace amounts of vitamin E.
Grapes provide an equivalent amount of vitamin C but are richer in vitamin K, which is crucial for blood clotting and bone health.
Antioxidants
Antioxidant levels
Both blueberries and grapes are loaded with antioxidants that fight oxidative stress in the body.
Blueberries are rich in anthocyanins, which also give it a deep blue color and offer anti-inflammatory properties.
Grapes are rich in resveratrol, especially the red ones, known for its potential heart health benefits.
Fiber
Fiber content analysis
Fiber is essential for our digestive health.
Blueberries offer roughly three grams of fiber per cup, which helps with digestion and keeps you feeling full.
Grapes provide a little less fiber (about one gram per cup) but contribute to your overall fiber intake, provided you eat them regularly.
Calories
Caloric value examination
When it comes to calories, both fruits are fairly low-calorie options, ideal for weight management diets.
A cup of blueberries packs about 85 calories while that of grapes has about 62 calories.
This makes them both an excellent choice for snacking without affecting your daily caloric intake by much.