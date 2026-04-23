These blueberry-thyme recipes are to die for!

Blueberries and thyme make a delicious pair, perfect for those looking for a unique flavor combination. The sweetness of blueberries and the earthy aroma of thyme make for a delightful culinary experience. From desserts to savory dishes, this duo can be used in a variety of recipes. Here are five creative ways to use blueberries and thyme together, adding a twist to your regular meals.

Tip 1 Blueberry thyme jam Making blueberry-thyme jam is an easy way to relish this flavor combination. Simply cook fresh blueberries with sugar and lemon juice until they break down into a thick mixture. Add sprigs of fresh thyme while cooking for an aromatic touch. The result is a sweet and tangy jam that goes well with toast or as a filling in pastries.

Tip 2 Blueberry thyme vinaigrette A blueberry-thyme vinaigrette makes for an amazing salad dressing. Blend fresh blueberries with olive oil, vinegar, honey, and a few leaves of thyme until smooth. This dressing adds a burst of flavor to salads with greens like spinach or arugula, while the blueberries give a hint of sweetness, and the thyme adds depth.

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Tip 3 Blueberry thyme sorbet For a refreshing dessert, try making blueberry-thyme sorbet. Puree fresh blueberries with sugar and lemon juice, then freeze the mixture until it reaches a sorbet-like consistency. Infuse the mixture with thyme by steeping it in hot water before freezing. This sorbet offers a cool treat on warm days, while showcasing the unique pairing of flavors.

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Tip 4 Blueberry thyme muffins Blueberry-thyme muffins make for an ideal breakfast or snack option. Mix flour, baking powder, sugar, milk, butter, and vanilla extract to make a batter. Fold in fresh blueberries and finely chopped thyme leaves before baking them in a preheated oven until golden brown on top. These muffins are moist, with bursts of berry goodness complemented by subtle herbal notes.