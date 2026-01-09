Blunt cuts are a go-to choice for those with thick, straight hair. They lend a polished, full look without much styling. The straightness of the hair makes blunt cuts all the more striking, emphasizing the sharp lines and angles. Be it a classic bob or a long lob, blunt cuts can be customized to suit different face shapes and personal styles. Here are some timeless blunt cut styles that suit thick, straight hair.

#1 Classic blunt bob The classic blunt bob is a timeless style that works beautifully with thick, straight hair. This cut usually falls at the jawline or just above it, giving a sleek and sophisticated look. The even length all around creates an illusion of density and volume, making it perfect for those with thicker locks. Pairing this style with a middle part can accentuate facial features even more.

#2 Long blunt lob The long blunt lob offers the best of both worlds - length and structure. Falling between the collarbone and shoulders, this cut provides versatility in styling while retaining the benefits of a blunt edge. It works well for those who want longer hair without sacrificing the sharpness of a blunt cut. Adding subtle layers around the face can add movement without compromising on the overall shape.

#3 Blunt cut with bangs Incorporating bangs into a blunt cut can add an element of fun and flair to your look. Bangs can be customized to suit different face shapes, from straight across to side-swept styles. When paired with thick, straight hair, bangs add dimension while keeping the integrity of the bluntness intact. This combination works well for those looking to frame their eyes or soften their jawline.